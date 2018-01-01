Ukroboronprom and PGZ Deepen Cooperation

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Sept 06, 2017)

The State Concern "UkrOboronProm" and Polish company PGZ signed new agreements in the framework of participation in the international defense industry exhibition MSPO-2017. This document defines a new level of cooperation in the range of industries of the defense-industrial complexes of the two countries, as well as the exchange of experience, technologies and joint development of innovations.



The signing ceremony took place with the participation of the Minister of Defense of Poland Antoniego Macierewicz, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Igor Pavlovsky, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Yuriy Brovchenko. The document was signed by Director General of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" Roman Romanov and the President of the company PGZ Błażej Wojnicz.



All participants of the process noted the importance of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, especially in security and defense sector. The Polish Minister of Defense emphasized the need for even more intensive cooperation and joint projects between the two countries in order to confront Russian aggression and preserve peace in Eastern Europe and Europe in general. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Igor Pavlovsky thanked Poland and its people for supporting Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.



He also reminded that Poland was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991 and still is a reliable partner.



"Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa" and its subsidiaries already became one of our international partners. We already have a successful experience in cooperation on many projects and are aiming to deepen it. Signing of new agreements is the result of the active and focused UKROBORONPROM efforts in recent years with a list of joint projects, "said UKROBORONPROM Director General Roman Romanov.



The document signed confirms the positive relationship between the two companies and is the result of a joint will to deepen existing cooperation. Both sides have confirmed the presence of significant potential for further development."This is a very important deal for us," summed up the President of the "Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa" Błażej Wojnicz.



Ukrainian defense industry complex represents dozens of military equipment samples at joint UOP stand. Full-scale specimen of anti-tank weapon systems – used by Ukrainian army and imported by armies of other countries – are represented at UOP stand, along with other military equipment samples.



-ends-

