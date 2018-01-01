Vehicle Integrated Camouflage Systems to Equip Multiple OEM Vehicles at DSEI

Defence and security company Saab will be on site at DSEI 2017 with its various Barracuda Vehicle Integrated Camouflage Systems, such as the Mobile Camouflage System (MCS). As a world-leading system, the MCS will be showcased on vehicles from multiple different OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) companies.



The Mobile Camouflage System (MCS), developed and produced by Saab’s business unit Barracuda, is intended for protection of vehicles during movement and in combat, no matter what environment and climate. The system is a flexible solution which can be applied in a number of configurations using different types of materials. At DSEI, the MCS system will be mounted on a number of OEM vehicles in the exhibition hall.



“Visitors at this year’s DSEI will be able to see the system at various places around the exhibition area. The MCS system is a world-leading solution, used by many countries around the world. Thanks to its flexible design, it can be mounted on different vehicles and in different environments. For many of our customers out there, it is crucial that they can use the system in different ways”, says Anders Wiman, head of business unit Barracuda within Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Visit Saab at stand N2-230 to find out more about the Vehicle Integrated Camouflage Systems, and where the MCS system will be mounted on an IVECO vehicle equipped with a CBRN and air defence capability.





