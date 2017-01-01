VOP CZ and NIMR Showcase Success of 'Winterised' Ajban 440A at the 24th International Defence Exhibition MSPO

KIELCE, Poland --- Czech Republic's VOP CZ and NIMR Automotive have brought their latest collaborative military vehicle project, the NATO compliant NIMR 440N, to the 24th International Defence Exhibition MSPO, demonstrating the success of their strategic partnership.



With a long-standing reputation as a highly mobile, 4x4 protected vehicle that offers exceptional off-road capability, reliability and performance, the NIMR 440N has undergone a range of modifications to enable the vehicle to fully perform in cold weather conditions, in accordance with STANAG 2895 (-32°C to +55°C). Other system upgrades include EMC compliance to MIL-STD 416F to name but a few of the NATO Compliance requirements



Commenting on VOP CZ's and NIMR's attendance of MSPO, VOP Managing Director, Mr. Marek Spok said, "We are delighted to be able to display the results of our partnership with NIMR Automotive at the largest military exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe. The NIMR 440N caters to a number of requirements within the region and we look forward to showcasing this vehicle to a number of Armed Forces".



The NIMR-VOP CZ partnership offers a compelling option for armed forces in Central and Eastern Europe as they embark on extensive modernisation programmes. The localised production of the NATO variant vehicles, combined with a strong after-sales support service at VOP's manufacturing centre in Czech Republic, will cater to increased demand as armoured vehicle fleets are upgraded across the region.



Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of NIMR Automotive, commented, "We are confident that through our collaboration with VOP CZ we can meet the armoured fleet requirements for the V4 countries and beyond. That is why we have brought our vehicle collaboration to MSPO, to demonstrate that our offering can satisfy the new strategic demands in the region and the strong interest for this class of vehicle".



VOP CZ already enjoyed a strong supplier relationship with NIMR Automotive, as a result of manufacturing the armoured cabins for AJBAN 440A vehicles for over two years. This link provided the catalyst for expanding the engagement to market, manufacture and sell the full NIMR vehicle range in Central and Eastern Europe.



VOP CZ and NIMR's products can be found on display at Stand G - 46.





VOP CZ is a state enterprise established by the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic and its primary purpose is to fulfil the requirements of the Czech Armed Forces. It is mainly active in development, manufacture, repairs, servicing and modernisation of ground military technology and it has manufactured 107 armoured Pandur II vehicles for the Czech Armed Forces. Today it employs over 850 people and in 2016 it generated over CZK 1.3 billion in revenue.





NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of the UAE’s Emirates Defence Industry Company (EDIC) delivers highly capable wheeled military vehicles that are designed for the harshest environments, across a diverse scope of mission requirements. NIMR's range of desert-proven 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles are available in armoured or non-armoured configurations, with modular configurable crew capacity and payload, where protection and mobility is the focus of our design activities.



