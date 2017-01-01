Thales and PGZ Strengthen Their Partnership In the Air Defence Radar Field in Poland

(Source: Thales; issued Sept 6, 2017)

KIELCE, Poland (MSPO) --- Thales and WZE (Wojskowe Zakłady Elektroniczne S.A, a unit of the PGZ Group - Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa) have signed a letter of intent securing production of certain components of the Thales Ground Master 200 air defence radar in Poland.



WZE’s industrial expertise in the manufacture of electronic components makes them very well placed to produce the power amplifiers known as “octopacks” for Thales’s Ground Master 200 radar aimed at the Polish market. WZE will also be contracted to perform the radar antennae tests.



“By signing this letter of intent, Thales – which has been working closely with Polish industry for 25 years – has once again shown its commitment to strengthening its industrial links with PGZ Group in view of a long term partnership” Pawel Piotrowski, Country Director, Thales in Poland.



"Wojskowe Zakłady Elektroniczne S.A. is entering the area of the most modern radar systems. Thus, putting into force its policy of manufacturing state-of-the -art solutions for the Polish Army", Przemysław Kowalczuk, CEO of WZE S.A.



The Ground Master family of versatile, multi-role air defence radars is built around an architecture based on common building blocks and interfaces. The family is composed of the Ground Master 400, the Ground Master 200 and the Ground Master 60. The Ground Master 200 is a full multi-mission radar (surveillance and engagement modes) offering simultaneous air and surface surveillance as well as a counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) system. Over 100 radars from the Ground Master family have been sold to more than 10 countries worldwide since 2008.



