Defence Industrial Links Between EU and US

(Source: IRIS France; issued Sept 6, 2017)

European Commission new initiative, with the European Defence Fund (EDF), has for objective to increase the competitiveness of the European Defence Technology Industrial Base (EDTIB) and to propose incentives to European cooperative programmes.It could have consequences on the EDTIB structure with further consolidation. EDTIB's future will also be shaped by the external landscape, particularly with the acquisition by EU countries of US made equipment and their cooperation with US DTIB on armament programmes.This report evaluates the links between EU and US DTIB, highlights the challenge of the future relationship between US and EU on defence industrial matters in view of the EC communication on the European Defence Fund and of the PESCO.Finally, the report makes recommendations to foster the creation of a more fruitful and balanced relationship between EU and US DTIB in the future.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.