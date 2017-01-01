V-280 Valor Achieves 100% Completion

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Sept 06, 2017)

Bell Helicopter has completed assembly of its new tilt-rotor, the V-280 Valor, at its plant in Amarillo, Texas. It is due to make its first flight during the fall. (Bell photo)

The Bell V-280 Valor has achieved 100% build completion and moved one step closer to its first flight this fall. The V-280 is the newest revolutionary aircraft in the tiltrotor family.



The V-280 Valor was selected in August 2014 to advance, build and fly an aircraft within the JMR-TD program.



The V-280 has been designed to provide our military with the speed, range and operational productivity needed to complete any mission successfully and outmatch every opponent. New innovations incorporated in the V-280 include stationary nacelles, which increases the ease of aircraft maintenance and safety of the ingress and egress.



The newest tiltrotor offers fixed-wing, high-speed performance and low-speed agility, giving soldiers and operators the option to select the best pace and maneuverability for their mission.



We are thrilled to share in this success with Team Valor.



