The Bell V-280 Valor has achieved 100% build completion and moved one step closer to its first flight this fall. The V-280 is the newest revolutionary aircraft in the tiltrotor family.
The V-280 Valor was selected in August 2014 to advance, build and fly an aircraft within the JMR-TD program.
The V-280 has been designed to provide our military with the speed, range and operational productivity needed to complete any mission successfully and outmatch every opponent. New innovations incorporated in the V-280 include stationary nacelles, which increases the ease of aircraft maintenance and safety of the ingress and egress.
The newest tiltrotor offers fixed-wing, high-speed performance and low-speed agility, giving soldiers and operators the option to select the best pace and maneuverability for their mission.
