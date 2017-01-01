Rolls-Royce Secures Incremental Order from United Airlines

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Sept 06, 2017)

Rolls-Royce is to provide additional Trent XWB engines to United Airlines following the airline’s announcement that it will update and expand the number of Airbus A350 XWB aircraft on order from 35 A350-1000 to 45 A350-900. Long-term TotalCare® service support will be provided for all the engines.



The Trent XWB, the most efficient large aero engine flying today, has already delivered exceptional levels of performance since it entered passenger service in 2015 and is the fastest selling wide body jet engine ever, with over 1,600 engines ordered by 45 customers worldwide.



The manufacturing backlog stands are more than 1,500 engines, representing over 6 years of production from our facilities in the UK and Germany.



Andrew Levy, Chief Financial Officer, United Airlines, said: “We continue to bring new levels of performance and reliability to our customers and we look forward to working with Rolls-Royce to introduce this exciting aircraft and engine combination into our fleet.”



Dominic Horwood, Director Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said: “This is a significant further achievement for both the A350 and our Trent XWB engine by a highly respected operator. It is great to see the continued growth of the United Airlines A350 fleet and we look forward to delivering an outstanding product as well as our flagship TotalCare service.”



