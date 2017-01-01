Airbus Takes Off with A New Wing

(Source: La Depeche du Midi; published Sept. 4, 2017) (by Gil Bousquet)

(Published in French; edited translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The BLADE program replaces the outboard wings in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 5%. (Clean Sky screen grab)

In one of the hangars belonging to Tarmac Aerosave in Tarbes, south-western France, Airbus is preparing the first flight of an airplane with revolutionary wings. Under development since 2010, the Breakthrough Laminar Aircraft Demonstrator in Europe (BLADE) project is intended to cut aircraft fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 5%.





It is in the deepest Pyrenees of south-western France that Airbus is discreetly preparing for the first flight of a very particular airplane. An A340 test aircraft is preparing to flight-test a revolutionary wing. In fact, Airbus is preparing to write a new chapter of aerodynamics within the framework of a European public-private research program called "Clean Sky".



Supported by 21 partners in Europe, the Airbus has developed a BLADE demonstrator. It is an extension of the outboard wing to the particular design. The aim is to test the principle of the laminar airflow.



When the air flows over the profile of a wing, the flow is initially laminar, that is to say that the different layers of air above the wing are parallel to the wing’s profile. The flow is optimal because the friction of the air on the wing is minimal, thus reducing the drag of the aircraft and therefore its fuel consumption. Beyond a certain point, called the transition zone, the airflow becomes much more turbulent, creating much more friction on the surface of the wing, thus more drag and therefore greater fuel consumption.



150 hours of test flight



It is in order to try to maximize this so-called laminar zone that Airbus has developed "Blade". Together with its European partners (Dassault, GKN, Safran, Saab, Onera etc.), Airbus decided to test a new wing extension on a former A340 test aircraft. The outboard wings were thus removed and replaced by a new part eight meters long. Its sweep angle is no longer 30 degrees as for the inboard wing -- the part closest to the fuselage -- but only 20 degrees.



"This is the first time the demonstrator has been tested," explains project director Thierry Fol. “We will check in flight if the behavior of BLADE provides the expected results. To do so, the aircraft is scheduled to fly for the first time during the second half of September and to complete a program of 150 hours of in-flight testing during some 40 sorties.



“The aircraft is equipped with 2,700 sensors to measure laminarity and other parameters while 34 cameras at the end of wings and on the vertical tail will film everything, allowing detailed study of the behavior of the wing. It will take three months for aerodynamic specialists to process these tens of thousands of data points. These flights will be operated by Airbus flight test teams over the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean to avoid commercial traffic. The goal of Blade is to reduce fuel consumption by 5%, making the aircraft less thirsty while emitting less CO2. The flight test campaign should last until 2019.



Why Tarbes?



In Toulouse, Airbus does not have a large enough hangar to house an A340 during the entire construction and assembly of the Blade wings. In Tarbes, Tarmac Aerosave, which deconstructs end-of-life aircraft, proposed to build a new hangar and lease it to Airbus. Vacated soon, the hangar will be used by Tarmac Aerosave for its own operations.



