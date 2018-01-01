Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 6, 2017)

Boeing Co., Hazelwood, Missouri, is the final company to be awarded a $499,000,000 multiple award, fair opportunity, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity shared ceiling contract for six companies for the Aerospace Systems Air Platform Technology Research program.



These contracts provide research for affordable, revolutionary capabilities for the warfighter.



Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by Aug, 31, 2025.



This award is the result of competitive acquisition and six offers were received and six awarded. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting office (FA8650-17-D-2716).



-ends-

