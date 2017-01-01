Northrop Grumman Wins US Air Force Cyber Mission Platform Contract

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Sept 07, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a $9.4 million one-year base period contract, part of a three-year task order, by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to continue developing and to deploy the Air Force’s Cyber Mission Platform (CMP). The potential value of this task order is approximately $37 million.



CMP is the Air Force’s first comprehensive cyberspace operations system that provides the infrastsructure – or platform – through which cyber tools and weapons can operate, be managed and delivered.



Northrop Grumman is leveraging its ‘agile-earned value’ approach and model- based systems engineering to help warfighters respond more quickly to emerging requirements and facilitate shorter development time.



“We are honored to support the Air Force in fielding this critical warfighting platform,” said Linnie Haynesworth, vice president and general manager, cyber and intelligence mission solutions division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “CMP enables rapid integration of cyberspace capabilities, enhancing how warfighters can respond to the dynamic and evolving mission environment. Our agile approach will greatly increase the Air Force’s ability to ensure a strong deterrent force in the face of an ever-changing cyber threat.”



Work on the program will continue at the Northrop Grumman facility in San Antonio. The company will also leverage resources from across the Northrop Grumman enterprise to support the 24th Air Force, Air Force Space Command and AFLCMC.



Awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration Alliant Government-wide Acquisition Contract, Northrop Grumman is the incumbent on this recompete and will continue development, integration, fielding and sustainment for the CMP program. The company won the original contract to develop CMP in August 2014.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

