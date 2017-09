Western MD Tank Formation Received Modernized T-72B3 Tanks

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 07, 2017)

The Western MD tank formation based in the Moscow region received modernized T-72B3 tanks.



The combat vehicles are equipped with a more powerful 1,130 hp engine, enhanced weapon system.



Besides the armored vehicle has a new sighting system with a digital display, and rear-view camera.



The armor also has undergone changes, being reinforced by side skirt with the Relikt reactive armor elements, mounted slat armor as well as new reactive armor systems in a soft case.



-ends-