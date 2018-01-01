Saab Receives An Order from FMV for Trackfire Remote Weapon Stations

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 7, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) and will deliver Trackfire Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) to the Swedish Navy.



Trackfire RWS will equip the Swedish Navy’s new Combat Boat 90 (CB90 HSM) for the Amphibious Forces. Trackfire RWS is part of Saab’s family of Fire Control products. Saab has more than 40 years’ experience of developing stabilised sensor- and weapon solutions, both for naval and land applications.



The contract includes batch deliveries of RWS, with options on further systems, including integration and in-service support. The first batch will be delivered from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.



“This is further proof of the Trackfire RWS’s position in a fiercely competitive market. With high-tech innovation, the system is flexible while maintaining high levels of precision and performance. This order is an important milestone and confirm our customer’s confidence in Saab and our product”, says Anders Carp, head of business area Surveillance.



The design of Trackfire RWS offers a high degree of flexibility to meet customers’ requirements. Different combinations of sensors, weapons and integrations on different platforms are included in the design from the outset. Both land and naval platform integration are part of Trackfire’s capability. In addition to the stabilisation and hit performance, Trackfire RWS features a Stabilised Independent Line of Sight (SILOS) and option to mount a coaxial weapon to meet requirements for scalable effects.



Trackfire RWS is included in the Fire Control product portfolio, together with the Combat Vehicle 90 gunners sight Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft System (UTAAS) and Pintle Mount products. The portfolio share common technology and sub-systems such as the fire control computer, video tracking module, recoil buffer and stabilisation technology.





