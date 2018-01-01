New Modular Handgun System, Sig Sauer P320, in Testing at Army Sites Across the Country

(Source: US Army; issued Sept 07, 2017)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. --- Various service members will be at Fort Bragg over the next few weeks for testing of the new modular handgun system, the Sig Sauer P320, for the U.S. Army Operational Test Command based at Fort Hood, Texas.



If fielded, according to officials, the new modular handgun system, also known as MHS, will offer improved durability and adjustability over the current M9, as well as performance improvements.



Most Soldiers who tested the MHS at Fort Bragg's Range 29 on Sunday were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, said OTC's Col. Brian McHugh. Testing will also be conducted by Sailors, Airmen and Marines.



Capt. Christina Smith, program manager, Individual Weapons, has traveled to different testing sites to ensure the system's quality. "It's worth it to make sure you get the right product to the right Soldiers," she said.



Testers were pulled from across the military, including Soldiers of the Special Operations



-ends-

