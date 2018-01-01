45th SW Launches 5th OTV Mission

(Source: US Air Force; issued Sept 07, 2017)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --- The 45th Space Wing successfully launched a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle Sept. 7, 2017, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.



Approximately eight minutes after the launch, SpaceX successfully landed the Falcon 9 first-stage booster at Landing Zone 1 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.



Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, the 45th SW commander, thanked the entire OTV-5 mission team for their efforts in ensuring a successful launch.



“I’m incredibly proud of the 45th Space Wing’s contributions to the X-37B program,” Monteith said. “This marks the fifth successful launch of the OTV and its first onboard a Falcon 9. A strong relationship with our mission partners, such as the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, is vital toward maintaining the Eastern Range as the world’s premiere gateway to space.”



The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is led by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, with operations overseen by Air Force Space Command’s 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron. The OTV is designed to demonstrate reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space and operate experiments, which can be returned to and examined on Earth.



