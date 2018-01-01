Pentagon Prepares for Three-Month Continuing Resolution; May Include Missile Defense Anomalies

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 07, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- President Trump and congressional leaders reached an agreement that will keep the government operating at FY17 funding levels through mid-December. The continuing resolution will accompany a three-month increase in the debt ceiling, as well as a $7.85 billion increase in hurricane relief funding. Republicans had been pushing for a longer debt ceiling extension, but the agreement sets up critical votes on both the budget and the debt ceiling in December.



The Pentagon is no stranger to continuing resolutions, which have become the norm over the past decade. CRs extend funding at the previous year's levels, meaning programs are often funded at incorrect levels. The Pentagon is also unable to launch new start programs under a CR.



Occasionally, a CR may include funding exceptions, or "anomalies," for certain programs that are either of critical importance, or that would be particularly harmed by the limitations of a CR. For example, a CR during the FY17 budget process contained anomalies for the Columbia class ballistic missile submarine, the KC-46A tanker, and multiyear contracts for Apache and Black Hawk helicopters.



Lawmakers are now suggesting that the FY18 CR may include anomalies for missile defense programs, stemming from concerns over recent missile and nuclear bomb tests in North Korea. The Trump administration previously said it would seek to increase missile defense funding, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for additional funding in FY18 as well.



Despite the three-month cushion provided by a CR, Congress still faces an immense challenge in reaching a deal on the FY18 budget. The budget request was essentially a non-starter with its defense increases being offset by steep cuts to domestic programs. Budget Control Act spending limits also remain in place, limiting options for bolstering the Pentagon's budget.



A full repeal of the spending caps will not happen, as Congress has demonstrated its inability to reach such a deal time and time again. It is possible that lawmakers may ultimately pass a compromise agreement to provide partial relief from the BCA caps, similar to a pair of short-term agreements that provided additional funding between FY14 and FY17.



The Pentagon's Overseas Contingency Operations account, which is not subject to budget caps, will surely come into play as well. The budget process is complicated by a bloated legislative agenda that also includes issues ranging from tax reform to immigration reform.



-ends-

