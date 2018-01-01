Britain's Second Aircraft Carrier Named in Rosyth

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 08, 2017)

The second of the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales, was christened on Sept. 8 in Rosyth, Scotland. Thankfully, the plastic F-35 mock-up used for the christening of HMS Queen Elisabeth was left in storage. (MoD photo)

HMS Prince of Wales, the second of the Royal Navy’s two future flagships being built by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, was officially named today during a ceremony in Rosyth, Scotland.



The ship’s new sponsor, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay, followed Royal Navy tradition by triggering a bottle of 10 year old whisky from the Laphroaig distillery in the Isle of Islay, smashing it against the ship’s hull.



This significant milestone comes just three weeks after the first aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth made her first entry into her home port of Portsmouth as part of her maiden sea trials programme.



Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, said: “HMS Prince of Wales is a prestigious name for what I’m sure will be a most prestigious ship. Today is yet another landmark in an incredibly busy year for the Royal Navy and shipbuilding. HMS Queen Elizabeth has undergone her sea trials and arrived into Portsmouth, I have cut the steel on the new Type 26 frigates and we announced our ambitious new National Shipbuilding Strategy this week.



“Together these magnificent carriers will act as our statement to the world. By having two we will ensure the UK will be one of the few nations able to maintain a continuous carrier strike presence on the high seas to project our power across the world.”



The ship will be the eighth in the Royal Navy to bear the name HMS Prince of Wales, honouring Britain’s history as a seafaring nation from the Sixth Rate gun ship in 1693 to the ‘King George V’ Class Battleship that fought in World War II.



Admiral Sir Philip Jones, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, said: “The name HMS Prince of Wales represents many centuries of loyal service to Crown and Country, and its return to the Royal Navy today is a moment of great strategic significance for the United Kingdom. To build one carrier is a symbol of national ambition – but to build two is a sign of real commitment to our own security and to our international responsibilities.



“With two Queen Elizabeth-class carriers in Royal Navy service, one will be available for operations at all times. When paired with the F35B Joint Strike Fighter, they will provide our nation with a continuous Carrier Strike capability – a powerful conventional deterrent in a dangerous and uncertain world. I congratulate all those who have worked so hard over many years to make the Royal Navy’s carrier-led renaissance a reality.”



Sir Simon Lister, Managing Director of the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, said: “Today’s naming ceremony is a significant moment in the life of the programme and for each and every person involved in the design and construction of HMS PRINCE OF WALES, one of the largest engineering projects in the UK today. The Nation has come together to build this magnificent ship which will in turn protect our Nation’s interests around the globe.



“HMS Prince of Wales, along with her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, reflects the very best of British design and engineering capability and has created a once in a lifetime opportunity for highly skilled employees to be involved in an iconic programme.



“I am immensely proud to welcome The Royal Highnesses and our many other distinguished guests to Rosyth today.”



With a crew of 679, HMS Prince of Wales is expected to carry out sea trials in 2019 before entering Royal Navy service.



There are also currently 150 Royal Navy and RAF personnel continuing F-35 aircraft training in the United States. By the end of this year it is planned that the UK will have 14 of these fast jets, the World's most sophisticated fighter, with initial flight trials from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth planned for 2018. With a crew of 679 HMS Prince of Wales is expected to carry out sea trials in 2019 before entering Royal Navy service.



Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox said: “The HMS Prince of Wales will do more than keep us safe and project British power across the globe. With home grown talent providing 90% of the suppliers for her and her sister ship, this aircraft carrier will also promote the strength of our shipbuilding sector.



“This achievement shows what a huge amount of exporting potential the sector has and, as an international economic department, we will continue to support businesses to export their goods and services, and attract the investment that creates and supports British jobs.”



BACKGROUND NOTES:



• The QE Class aircraft carriers are being delivered by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, a unique alliancing relationship between BAE Systems, Babcock, Thales, and the UK Ministry of Defence. Together we remain focused on delivering both ships to the highest standards

• Two aircraft carriers will allow the armed forces to always have one carrier available, 100 percent of the time.

• System and build strategy improvements following lessons learned from the construction of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH have resulted in a more higher efficiency and quality levels

• The Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers each weigh 65,000 tonnes

• Six shipyards in six cities across the UK have been involved in the carrier's construction

• The Queen Elizabeth Class carriers are a joint defence asset to deliver air power and provide four acres of UK sovereign territory.

• The Queen Elizabeth Class carriers will be the largest, most powerful surface warships built for the Royal Navy.

• Over 10,000 people, including 1,000 apprentices, 250 graduates and 700 businesses and suppliers, 90% hailing from UK, have helped build these mighty ships

• Over 51 million manhours has gone into the engineering and construction of the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

• The Queen Elizabeth class carriers have a range of 10,000 miles.

• Each of the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers is made up of 17 million parts.

• There are 364,000 metres of pipes inside each of the ships, which could stretch from Rosyth to Wales.

• Each of the ships have 17 decks and 3,013 compartments.

• Each ship has two propellers each weighing 33 tonnes. Together they are heavier than the total number of patrol boats operated by the Royal Navy.

• The flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long. The masthead reaches 73 metres in height from the keel.

• The Queen Elizabeth Class can operate on a crew of just 679 and can accommodate 1,600 people. This would include a full air crew but also provides space for embarked personnel such as Royal Marines and refugees.

• In 1994, HRH Prince Charles visited Laphroaig for the first time and gave the distillery his Royal Warrant. As well as being found on each bottle, the royal coat of arms is inscribed on the 200-year-old walls of the original buildings. His Royal Highness is also the present Lord of the Isles.



Marvel at HMS Prince of Wales as Britain's New Carrier is Named

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Sept 08, 2017)

“I name this ship Prince of Wales. May God bless her and all who serve in her…”



Watched by her husband, by Britain's most senior sailor, by the ever-growing ship's company, by a handful of veterans from the ill-starred predecessor still with us, and by the hundreds of men and women who built the vessel, the Duchess of Rothesay today pressed a button to formally name the UK's second new carrier.



The ship's sponsor - better known south of the border as the Duchess of Cornwall - triggered the launch of a ten-year-old bottle of whisky from the Laphroaig distillery on the Isle of Islay and 65,000-tonne HMS Prince of Wales was officially named.



During an hour-long ceremony in Rosyth, where the leviathan has been pieced together like her older sister HMS Queen Elizabeth, the efforts of the 10,000 souls involved in building the ship were praised; the construction of the carrier has been among the greatest engineering challenges British industry has risen to.



"Wherever Prince of Wales travels - at home or overseas - she will draw crowds to the water's edge where they will marvel at your achievement," First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones declared.



The ship, which will not be floated out of the gigantic No.1 dock at Rosyth until next spring, comprises more than 17 million parts. To date, construction the two ships have devoured 51 million man-hours - enough to keep one person occupied for more than 5,800 years…



Hoping to take Prince of Wales to sea rather sooner than that is her very first Commanding Officer, announced this week, Captain Steve Moorhouse, who's previously been in charge of helicopter carrier Ocean and frigate Lancaster.



Capt Moorhouse said, "Seeing our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth make her debut in Portsmouth last month was an amazing sight and I look forward to one day bringing HMS Prince of Wales home to the same warm welcome.



"Until then the ship's company in Rosyth will continue to grow and they have much to be proud of in all the work they have done so far, working with our civilian industry partners to bring this ship to life," he continued.



The 900ft ship will be the eighth in the Royal Navy to bear the name HMS Prince of Wales; it was most recently carried by a King George V-class battleship whose life was brief, eventful, tragic.



In an active career lasting not seven months, she was badly damaged while tackling Hitler's flagship Bismarck, took Prime Minister Churchill across the Atlantic to meet President Roosevelt, and was sunk in December 1941 in company with battle-cruiser HMS Repulse in a failed bid to thwart Japanese aggression in the Far East.



Only a handful of men are still alive from that fateful encounter; one is Christopher Peacey from Alverstoke, Gosport, now 93 and one of the VIP guests at today's ceremony who conceded he never thought he would see another vessel to bear his old ship's name.



But he did - and the fact that he did was, said the First Sea Lord, a signal that Britain was committed to remaining a key player on the world stage.



"If building one carrier is a statement of national ambition; then building two is an unmistakable sign of commitment, to our own defence and that of our allies," Admiral Jones continued.



"Alone, either one of these vessels would be a formidable expression of military might. But together, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales send a powerful message to friend and foe alike.



"We may live in uncertain times, but the United Kingdom has lost none of its famous resolve. We will protect our interests, we will support our allies, and we will shoulder our responsibilities, wherever in the world they are at stake."



HMS Prince of Wales Naming Ceremony Takes Place

(Source: Thales; issued Sept 08, 2017)

HMS Prince of Wales, the Second of the Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) aircraft carriers, is today being officially named at a ceremony in Rosyth Dockyard. The naming ceremony recognises the capability of British engineering and the structural completion of the 920ft-long warship, and so is a key milestone of the QEC Programme, established to oversee the design and build of two carriers for the Royal Navy – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.



Announced by Sir Michael Fallon MP on-board HMS Queen Elizabeth while she was undertaking sea trials off the coast of Scotland, the naming ceremony for her sister ship was attended by HRH the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, Sir Michael himself, Harriet Baldwin MP, as well as Victor Chavez, Chief Executive and John Ward, QEC Programme Director, both from Thales in the UK. As a founding member of the Aircraft Carrier Alliance (ACA) alongside Babcock, BAE Systems and the Ministry of Defence, and playing a crucial role in the delivery of the QEC Programme, it was an exciting occasion for Thales.



Thales has contributed significantly to the structure of both carriers, including the communications systems. The systems, from wireless on-board to satellite connectivity, allow the staff on the ships to talk to each other, the aircraft, the rest of the Navy and associated task groups, as well as allies, civilian vessels and air traffic with complete security, anywhere in the world.



Power and propulsion is a crucial element of the QEC programme. Comprising Rolls Royce, GE Energy and L-3, Thales has led the sub-alliance to deliver a distribution network that will generate enough energy to support both ships – the equivalent of a large town. Collaboration has been a necessity in delivering other requirements too, including for the implementation of the long-range S1850M radar, which has been supplied by Thales in the Netherlands.



As part of the QEC project on a broader level, Thales has also been involved in the designing of some of the aircraft due to be transported by the carriers; the Merlin Mk2 helicopters, which are fitted with Thales’s Folding Light Acoustic System for Helicopter (FLASH) Dipping Sonar. The FLASH Dipping Sonar allows the helicopters to locate and track submarines in deep and littoral waters, even in high reverberation and noisy conditions. Plus, the Merlin Mk2 helicopters are fitted with Thales’s Cerberus mission system and Searchwater radar as part of the Crowsnest solution, enabling the aircraft to provide the QEC carriers with vital intelligence, surveillance and tracking.



John Ward says: “I was very proud to be able to attend the naming ceremony for HMS Prince of Wales. The occasion marked many years of hard work, personal commitment and dedication across the whole of the QEC programme to get us to where we are today. As the largest surface warships ever built for the Royal Navy, these incredible aircraft carriers provide an excellent demonstration of the talent and commitment within Thales engineering and our on-going support to our Armed Forces. Congratulations to all of those involved.”



Now structurally complete, HMS Prince of Wales is currently in the outfitting phase and will be floated out of Rosyth Dockyard in the first quarter of 2018 to later be based in Portsmouth, alike to her sister ship; HMS Queen Elizabeth.



