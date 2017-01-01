Lithuania Proposes for EU Members to Establish a Military Schengen and to Tighten Cyber Defence Cooperation

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 08, 2017)

On September 6-7 Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis took part in a European Union Defence Ministers meeting in Tallinn where new EU initiatives and practical cooperation were addressed.



Joint session with EU Foreign Ministers focused on the development of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and establishment of the European Defence Fund (EDF).



“Lithuania supports a closer EU cooperation in defence, PESCO in defence has to facilitate the increase of EU defence spending and formation of concrete defence capabilities in Europe. We hope that as many countries as possible will participate in PESCO,” R.Karoblis underscored at the meeting.



According to Minister, Lithuania was considering practical ways of participation and had proposed several projects. “Together with the Benelux countries, Finland and Estonia, we propose developing a military Schengen project in PESCO framework, that would facilitate movement of military forces in Europe. It includes both, simplification of procedures and investment into infrastructure. The project has the support of many countries and its practical implementation is valuable to both the EU and NATO,” Minister of National Defence said after the meeting.



“We have also invited the EU member states to tighten the cooperation in cyber defence. We are proposing to strengthen cyber defence capabilities and collective response to cyber threats and PESCO makes a good political format for that while the European Defence Fund can provide financial support. Also, it is an area that needs a closer EU-NATO cooperation,” R. Karoblis said.



The EU Defence Ministers also attended strategic table-top exercise EU CYBRID 2017 in Tallinn which tested the mechanism of EU response to attacks on the EU military infrastructure. The exercise was also attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



The Treaty of Lisbon provides for the establishment of the Permanent Structured Cooperation. Recently the EU members have been engaged in active discussions on the responsibilities the countries willing to be a part of a tighter cooperation would have to take on, and also have been proposing practical cooperation projects.



The European Commission has proposed establishing the European Defence Fund (EDF) to co-finance defence capability development projects with EUR 500m to be dedicated for defence until 2020.



(ends)



Defence Ministry: Speed of Units Moving Across Europe Needs to Improve

Defence Ministry: Speed of Units Moving Across Europe Needs to Improve

Secretary-general of the Ministry of Defence, Jonatan Vseviov, said after a meeting with U.S. Gen. Darren W. McDew earlier this week that the speed of relocation of NATO forces in Europe needed to improve.



Gen. McDew heads the U.S. Transport Command (USTRANSCOM), the United States’ global defense logistics system. Its five services cover air, sea, and land transport, and as such moving American military equipment from one place to another in Europe is their job.



According to Vseviov, the U.S. is constantly improving the strategic relocation of its follow-up troops to Europe as well as units inside Europe, and Estonia has its own role and interest regarding the issue.



“Estonia is actively working together with its allies in NATO and with other member states of the European Union to make the transport of equipment and units in Europe smoother and faster,” Vseviov said.



“We have to make the transport of forces faster, and this requires the necessary planning, infrastructure development, and simplification of the bureaucracy. With regard to the latter we see great potential in the EU,” Vseviov was quoted in a press release.



During his visit, Gen. McDew also met with deputy commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Brig. Gen. Indrek Sirel, and visited the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence as well as the Ämari air base.



Moving weaponry and troops around in Europe is one of the most pressing issues for both NATO and the EU to solve, as in case of a crisis the reaction speed depends on the smooth movement of units. A major exercise in this kind of defense cooperation was Sabre Strike 2016, when the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe moved several units and very large amounts of equipment from Germany through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia to Estonia.



Efforts have since been made to create a kind of “defense Schengen”, an area of harmonized legislation and conditions that would allow the movement of troops at a faster pace.



-ends-

