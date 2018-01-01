Former F-35 Pilot Killed In Mysterious Crash In Nevada

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Sept. 11, 2017)

The U.S. Air Force late on Friday, Sept. 8 announced that one of its pilots had died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred three days earlier, on Sept. 5, over the Nevada Test and Training Range.The pilot was identified as Lt. Col. Eric Schultz, who according to media reports was the 28th person to fly an F-35.It is unusual for the service to withhold news of a fatal crash for three days, and not to identify the type of aircraft involved; the official statement only says the aircraft was “assigned to Air Force Materiel Command.”“Information about the type of aircraft involved is classified and not releasable," Maj. Christina Sukach, chief of public affairs for the 99 Air Base Wing at Nellis,” told Military.com. on Friday. “It wasn't immediately clear why this release came three days after an accident involving a fatality,” the website added.The statement said the crash occurred about 100 miles worth-west of Nellis AFB, in an area where the US Air Force tests its secret aircraft, in the general vicinity of Groom Lake test airfield (also known as Area 51).Meanwhile, speculation on social networks is that the crash may have involved a new variant of the Lockheed F-35, but with added capabilities, which would explain why it was being flown by a former test pilot with F-35 experience.However, given the F-35’s well-documented weight and heat limitations, it seems unlikely that its design could be developed much further.In any case, as noted on one Twitter account, “Senior pilot, test background, AFMC aircraft, and USAF says ‘Black Program.’The Nellis AFB public relations office has not responded to our e-mail request for additional information.-ends-