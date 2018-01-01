Bahrain – TOW Missiles, Equipment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 8, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bahrain for TOW missiles, equipment and support. The estimated cost is $27 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Bahrain has requested:



Major Defense Equipment (MDE):

-- One-hundred and seven (107) TOW 2A, Radio Frequency (RF) Missiles (BGM-71-4B-RF)

-- Seventy-seven (77) TOW 2B Aero, RF Missiles (BGM-71F-Series)

-- Thirty-seven (37) TOW Bunker Buster (BB), RF Missiles (BGM-71-Fl-RF)



Non-MDE:

The request also includes the following Non-MDE:

-- Government Technical Support/Logistical Support, Contractor Technical Support, and other associated equipment and services.



The estimated value of MDE is $21 million. The total overall estimated value is $27 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally, which has been and continues to be an important security partner in the region.



The proposed sale of TOW 2A, TOW 2B, TOW BB missiles, and technical support will advance Bahrain's efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability. Bahrain will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. This sale will also improve interoperability with United States and regional allies. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to Bahrain for multiple periods for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout and new equipment training. There will be no more than two contractor personnel in Bahrain at any one time and all efforts will take less than two weeks in total.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Bahrain – 35 Meter Fast Patrol Boats

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 8, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain for 35 Meter Fast Patrol Boats. The estimated cost is $60.25 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



Bahrain has requested the purchase of two (2) 35-meter Fast Patrol Boats, each equipped with one (1) MK38 Mod 3 25mm gun weapon system and one (1) SeaFLIR 380 HD Forward Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) device.



Additionally, Bahrain has requested communication equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; tools and test equipment; technical data and publications; personnel training; U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated cost is $60.25 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally, which has been and continues to be an important security partner in the region. This proposed sale of patrol boats will enhance the military capabilities of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force in the fulfillment of its self-defense, maritime security, and counter-terrorism missions.



Bahrain will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. This sale will also improve interoperability with United States and regional allies. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors for systems listed include: 35-meter Fast Patrol Boats-SwiftShips, Morgan City, LA; MK38 Mod 3 25mm Gun Weapon System-BAE Systems, Louisville, KY; SeaFlir Model 380 HD Forward Looking Infra-Red Device-Flir Systems, Inc., Portland, OR.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in conjunction with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus boat reactivation and boat systems training in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of two years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



