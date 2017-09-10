Ministry of Defence Responds to Belgium Request for Government Proposal

(Source: BAE Systems; dated Sep 11, posted Sep 10, 2017)

The UK Ministry of Defence, on behalf of the Governments of UK, Spain, Italy and Germany, has responded to the Belgian F-16 replacement Request for Government Proposal.



The UK response included a comprehensive Eurofighter Typhoon proposal underpinned by a long-term defence and security partnership between the United Kingdom and Belgium. The Eurofighter Typhoon is offered in full partnership with the Royal Air Force, including integration with the UK’s proven, world-leading availability and support service.



Eurofighter Typhoon is the truly European solution submitted on behalf of the four Typhoon Partner Nations and will support Belgium’s aspirations for a strong European defence and technology industrial base in which Belgian industry plays a part.



The UK Minister for Defence Procurement Harriet Baldwin said: "I commend Belgium for what is a comprehensive and well-executed competitive process. The UK, supported by Spain, Italy and Germany, has offered Belgium a Government to Government Strategic Partnership, including a long-term relationship with the Royal Air Force. I look forward to discussing further with my counterpart Minister Vandeput at DSEI."



