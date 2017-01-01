Otokar to Exhibit its ARMA 8x8 Armoured Vehicle and UCOK Turret System at DSEI 2017

(Source: Otokar; issued Sept 11, 2017)

Otokar, Turkey's largest privately owned defence company, made a strong appearance at DSEI, on September 12-15, 2017 in London. Otokar exhibited its own design armoured vehicle ARMA 8x8 and UCOK turret system.



Otokar, Turkey’s biggest land systems manufacturer, participated in DSEI 2017, exhibiting its ARMA 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle with UCOK turret system at its stand, N6-158.



Highlighting Otokar’s success at global markets, General Manager Serdar Görgüç stated “Our strength in the defence industry is driven by our experience, engineering and R&D capabilities, and successful use of technology. Apart from being the leading supplier of the Turkish Military and Security Forces for wheeled tactical vehicles, our military vehicles serve almost 50 different end users in over 30 countries.



“Today nearly 30,000 Otokar military vehicles are in service in many different parts of the world with an outstanding performance. I believe DSEI is a great opportunity to get together with our existing and potential users, listen to their requirements and seek for further opportunities to serve their future needs.”



Stating that Otokar boasts a wide land defence systems product range from 4x4 to 8x8, from tracked armoured vehicles to turret systems, and is Turkey’s largest privately owned defence company, Görgüç continued, “Our clients with Otokar vehicles in their inventories are references for new clients. This year, we have taken our exports one step further with the agreement in cooperation with Tawazun, the leading investment company in UAE. From now on, we will not only export products but also our innovation and technology capabilities.”



-- ARMA: Modular 8x8 Armoured Vehicle

Otokar presents ARMA 8x8 in DSEI; the modular multi-wheeled vehicle with superior tactical and technical features. Thanks to its superior mobility, high mine and ballistic protection, medium and high caliber weapon system integration options; ARMA is capable to serve modern armies in the real battlefield, peace keeping and human relief operations in most difficult terrain and climatic conditions.



ARMA 8x8 is available in various types of configurations such as Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Fire Support Vehicle, Mortar Carrier, Short and Medium Range Air Defence, Mobile Gun Carrier, Command and Control Vehicle with optional amphibious capability. ARMA is suitable for integration of various weapon systems from light machine gun weapon stations up to 25-30 mm medium caliber cannon and 105 mm cannon.



-- UCOK Turret System

UCOK stabilized machine gun platform utilizes 12.7mm/7.62mm machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher on the same platform. The weapon station has dual axes independently driven sight which accommodates a thermal camera, a CCD camera and a laser range finder. Independent driven sight allows the aiming reticle stay on the target even the super-elevation and lead angles are given to the weapon for accurate firing.



-- Otokar: Tailored to Meet Specific Needs

Founded in 1963, Otokar has been operating in the defence industry since 1987 when the company produced Turkey’s first tactical wheeled vehicles. The company, with a plant spread on 552,000 square meters of land and nearly 2500 employees, designs and produces 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles, tracked armoured vehicles and turret systems tailored for specific client expectations and needs.



Having designed and developed the world’s most modern main battle tank ALTAY in accordance with the Turkish Armed Forces’ requirements, Otokar offers a wide product range. Otokar’s defence industry products are actively used by nearly 50 clients in more than 30 countries. Otokar, Turkey’s largest land systems producer, is part of Koç Group, also Turkey’s largest group of companies.



