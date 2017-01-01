Safran at DSEI 2017: State-of-the-Art Technologies and Innovation to Support Today’s Armed Forces

(Source: Safran; issued Sept 11, 2017)

At DSEI 2017, the Defence and Security Equipment International show taking place from September 12 to 15 in London, Safran Electronics & Defense is showcasing its broad range of systems and equipment designed to meet strategic surveillance, detection, fire control, navigation and surveillance requirements.



The Safran stand is organized in six main areas: land solutions, naval solutions, airborne solutions, soldier solutions, the "Joint Fires Support Systems", and the Ultisense product line.



Latest-generation naval and land electro-optical sights



Safran Electronics & Defense is presenting PASEO, a line of latest-generation, integrated electro-optical (optronic) systems, available in versions for both land use (PASEO) and on ships (PASEO NS, PASEO XLR). To design this new system, Safran Electronics & Defense drew on feedback from previous generations deployed in a variety of operating theaters, plus the company's expertise based on 30 years of experience. Notable improvements include a unique real-time sector and panoramic surveillance function.



Safran is also a world leader in attack periscopes, optronic masts and radar masts. Its optronic masts feature the latest non-hull-penetrating technology, as well as a highly integrated multi-sensor design.



A wide range of navigation systems



Safran Electronics & Defense offers the most complete line of navigation systems on the market. There are three main systems for land applications (Epsilon, Sigma 20 and Sigma 30), available in a large number of performance classes. For surface ships and submarines, the Sigma 40 and Sigma 40XP systems are still the benchmark, each in its own category. The BlueNaute attitude and heading reference system, purpose-designed for the maritime market, has enjoyed great success in the paramilitary market, especially for coast guard vessels.



Infantry soldiers: spanning the entire value chain



Safran Electronics & Defense has carved out a position across the entire value chain of solutions for dismounted soldiers, from modules and multifunction equipment to complete systems. The company's stand at DSEI is spotlighting the Ultisense product line from Safran Vectronix, including devices such as laser rangefinders, magnetic compasses and North seekers. Other equipment for solders includes the JIM family of infrared binoculars, especially the latest member, the JIM Compact, as well as the Moskito TI, PLRF rangefinder and Clip on Thermal Imager (COTI).



Safran Electronics & Defense's new systems for forward observers and controllers, the "Joint Fires Support Systems", are featured in a dynamic display. To address NATO needs for greater battlefield connectivity, interoperability and communications, Safran Electronics & Defense called on its electro-optical expertise to develop systems capable of digitally transmitting precise target coordinates. Composed of the Sterna ultra-light North Seeker, optronic binoculars and a laser designator, these sytems connect to the radio, the integrated GPS receiver (DAGR: Defense Advanced GPS Receiver) and the Geographic Information System (SIG) deployed by armed forces, to provide fire support.

The new-generation EuroflirTM 410 electro-optical system



Introduced at the 2017 Paris Air Show, the new-generation EuroflirTM 410 is a very-high-performance airborne electro-optical (optronic) system, intended for the most demanding missions facing armed forces in the field. Featuring a highly integrated, modular design, this pod can carry up to ten different sensors, to adapt to the precise requirements of each force. It's the highest performance system of this type.

Safran: part of the Challenger 2 team, and proud of it!



Safran Electronics & Defense was selected by BAE Systems in competitive bidding for Britain's main battle tank, the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (CR2 LEP), to supply the chief's sight during the program evaluation phase.



-ends-

