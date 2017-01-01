Raytheon Partners with Ducommun to Build Naval Strike Missile Fire Control Systems

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company has selected Ducommun to build fire control systems for the Naval Strike Missile, or NSM, an advanced weapon that Raytheon is offering for the U.S. Navy's over-the-horizon requirement for its Littoral Combat Ships and future frigates.



The partnership will support manufacturing jobs at Ducommun's Berryville and Huntsville, Arkansas, operations.



"As one of America's best technology manufacturers, Ducommun brings the right expertise to the NSM program," said Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "Producing NSM in the United States is a win all the way around for American jobs, our men and women in uniform, and it's a great value for the Navy."



The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision anti-ship and land-attack missile that provides superior strike capability against heavily defended land and sea targets. The weapon originated in Norway, and Raytheon and Kongsberg Gruppen are teaming to produce it in the United States and make the technology available to the Navy. Raytheon is assembling a manufacturing and supplier team for U.S. production of the weapon.



"Ducommun's longstanding partnership with Raytheon is built on trust and a demand for excellence so that our sailors have the most sophisticated, mission critical tools at their command," said Stephen G. Oswald, Ducommun president and chief executive officer.



Work on the fire control systems is expected to begin in late 2017 at both the Berryville and Huntsville locations.





Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas –electronic systems and structural systems–to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.



Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



