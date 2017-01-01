T-72 Modernization – with UOP Participation – Was Represented at MSPO-2017

The latest PT-17 tank – T-72 modernization by Ukrainian and Polish specialists – was represented at the international defense industry exhibition MSPO-2017 to demonstrate capabilities of the tank to a potential customer, the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

In April 2017, within the framework of the contracts concluded, UOP enterprises- participants and the Zaklady Mechaniczne “Bumar – Labedy” S.A. started joint T-72 modernization. Polish side offered partnership for the new product development, but it should be mentioned that both Poland and Ukraine have a sufficiently large fleet of Soviet T-72 tanks.



For the implementation of this project, Ukroboronprom launched integration of the best Ukrainian technological developments, namely: UOP developed and supplied tank loader, a new engine, transmission, modernized engine transmission compartment, new 120mm caliber guns, fire control system, APU, active armor and a tower evaluation unit. All these units are developed in accordance with NATO standards, because today the Ministry of Defense of Poland, a NATO member state, is a potential customer of a new tank.



"This project is a clear signal, demonstrating Ukraine’s ability to participate in such large-scale and technologically complex projects. An important element of this cooperation is that the tank will be developed in accordance with NATO standards; Ukrainians manufactured and are ready to produce the key components in accordance with these standards.



“This indicates not only scientific, technological and production potential of the country, but also the fact that such systems and standards in future can be easily integrated and implemented on other samples of Ukrainian military equipment. This can also become the beginning Ukrainian army renovation with "NATO" military equipment samples"- said Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" Roman Romanov.



In turn, the Polish side noted that it is amazed by the Ukrainian specialists’ efficiency, who managed in less than 5 months develop, manufacture and supply all units, components and spares to ensure a full-scale presentation of the new tank at MSPO-2017.

The positive decision of the Ministry of Defense of Poland to purchase PT-17 tanks will allow Ukrainian enterprises to participate in a large-scale project for the rearmament of the Polish Army, estimated at several hundred million USD.



The SC "UkrOboronProm" represents Ukraine at the 25th International Exhibition of Defense Industry MSPO-2017. Ukrainian defense industry complex represents dozens of military equipment samples at joint UOP stand. Full-scale specimen of anti-tank weapon systems – used by Ukrainian army and imported by armies of other countries – are represented at UOP stand, along with other military equipment samples.



