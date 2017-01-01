New Counter-Drone System Unveiled at DSEI 2017

(Source: Allen-Vanguard Corporation; issued Sept 12, 2017)

DSEI 2017 – LONDON, UK --- Affirming its position as the world leader in electronic countermeasures against Radio Controlled IEDs (RCIEDs), Allen-Vanguard unveiled at DSEI 2017 its new ANCILE electronic shield for defeating commercial drones (Unmanned Aerial Systems, or UAS).



“Governments around the world are acutely aware of the threat posed by commercial drones weaponized by terrorists and insurgents or used for criminal activity”, said Mike Dithurbide, President of Allen-Vanguard Corporation. “Until now there has been no effective counter-measure that is also affordable, portable, easy to use and readily deployable anywhere including urban environments. Our new ANCILE electronic shield means that security forces everywhere can now afford a capability that will reliably defeat commercial drones.”



ANCILE prevents the intended drone mission by using Allen-Vanguard’s battle-proven RF inhibition technology to disrupt a wide range of command and control protocols. It assures total enforcement of a no-fly zone, for example to protect convoys, operating bases, sensitive locations and public events.



ANCILE is effective against multiple, simultaneous drone threats including swarms. It can be used stand-alone or easily integrated into any suite of electronic assets and tailored to any specific circumstance or requirement.



ANCILE is available today and is fully supported by Allen-Vanguard’s field service representatives worldwide.





ANCILE is a trademark of Allen-Vanguard Corporation. In Roman mythology ANCILE was the divine shield that fell from the sky and assured enduring protection.



