Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Sept 11, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $8,461,238 for modification to previously issued delivery order N0001917F0108 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020 for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



This modification procures additional verification and validation system support for country-specific mission data files for the foreign military sales customer's operational aircraft.



Work will be performed in Point Mugu, California (75 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,461,238 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



