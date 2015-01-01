(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 11, 2017)

Roster Will Deliver First Batch of Ka-226T Helos to India This Year

The first batch of 10 Kamov Ka-226T helicopters stipulated under a contract for 200 such rotorcraft may be supplied to India already this year.



Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov earlier said that the contract for the delivery of Ka-226T helicopters to India was worth over $1 billion. According to him, 40 helicopters should be supplied by Russia while the other 160 machines should be produced under license in India.



The Russian-Indian agreement on cooperation in the production of helicopters was signed in 2015 and in 2016 both sides concluded a deal on setting up a joint venture for the output of Ka-226Ts.



