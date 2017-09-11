The Swedish Armed Forces Practise Host Nation Support

The major exercise AURORA 17 begins today and one of the first events will be practising Host Nation Support (HNS) in Gothenburg. The capability to receive and provide support to other nations is an important element at a time of crisis or in regards of international exercises.



The media is invited to meet the Supreme Commander and air defence units from France and USA.



Facts – Host Nation Support activities in Gothenburg

The practice of Host Nation Support will take place in Gothenburg 11th -20th of September. Military activity will take place at Landvetter Airport, Hisingen and Gothenburg harbour. Local training areas and ranges will be in use as normal during the exercise activities. The general public will notice various troop movements during the exercise.



Swedish units participating in the exercise in the Gothenburg area:

-- Gothenburg Garrison Headquarters and Home Guard units from Gothenburg and Sjuhärad.

-- Supporting units, e.g. logistics, transport, movement control units, and host units from six Air Defence Regiment.

-- Approximately 1200 personnel



Overseas units participating in the exercise in the Gothenburg area:

-- A French air defence unit and a US air defence unit

-- Approximately 200 personnel



Additional overseas units will arrive in Gothenburg, mainly by air, and move directly to other parts of the country.



Authorities cooperating in the Gothenburg area:

The County Administrative Board of Västra Götaland, the Gothenburg Port Authority, the Swedish Maritime Administration, Swedish Customs, the Swedish Transport Administration, the City of Gothenburg, Region Västra Götaland, Swedavia, the Swedish Coastguard, Swedish Police Region West.



Aurora 2017: Shedding Light On Swedish Defence Thinking (excerpt)

