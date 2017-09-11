The Swedish Armed Forces Practise Host Nation Support
(Source: Swedish Armed Forces; issued Sep 11, 2017)
The major exercise AURORA 17 begins today and one of the first events will be practising Host Nation Support (HNS) in Gothenburg. The capability to receive and provide support to other nations is an important element at a time of crisis or in regards of international exercises.
The media is invited to meet the Supreme Commander and air defence units from France and USA.
Facts – Host Nation Support activities in Gothenburg
The practice of Host Nation Support will take place in Gothenburg 11th -20th of September. Military activity will take place at Landvetter Airport, Hisingen and Gothenburg harbour. Local training areas and ranges will be in use as normal during the exercise activities. The general public will notice various troop movements during the exercise.
Swedish units participating in the exercise in the Gothenburg area:
-- Gothenburg Garrison Headquarters and Home Guard units from Gothenburg and Sjuhärad.
-- Supporting units, e.g. logistics, transport, movement control units, and host units from six Air Defence Regiment.
-- Approximately 1200 personnel
Overseas units participating in the exercise in the Gothenburg area:
-- A French air defence unit and a US air defence unit
-- Approximately 200 personnel
Additional overseas units will arrive in Gothenburg, mainly by air, and move directly to other parts of the country.
Authorities cooperating in the Gothenburg area:
The County Administrative Board of Västra Götaland, the Gothenburg Port Authority, the Swedish Maritime Administration, Swedish Customs, the Swedish Transport Administration, the City of Gothenburg, Region Västra Götaland, Swedavia, the Swedish Coastguard, Swedish Police Region West.
Aurora 2017: Shedding Light On Swedish Defence Thinking (excerpt)
(Source: IISS blog; posted Sept 11, 2017)
By Amanda Lapo and Yvonni-Stefania Efstathiou
On 19 September 2017, Sweden will begin its largest military exercise for two decades, Aurora 2017. Over its three-week course, 19,000 personnel drawn from all of Sweden’s armed services, including the Home Guard, will be involved. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and the United States will also contribute around 1,000 troops between them. The exercise’s focus is the southeast of the country, and Gotland island, the closest Swedish territory to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The size, timing and nature of the exercise reflect Stockholm’s view of the deteriorating security environment in northern Europe; the consequence of increased Russian assertiveness. Indeed, Aurora 2017 takes place at the same time as Zapad 2017, a major Russian exercise in Belarus.
Peter Hultqvist, the Swedish minister for defence, has stressed that recent changes in defence policy – including those relating to military exercises – are only a response to Russia’s more aggressive behaviour in the region and beyond. Sweden is increasing defence spending, and plans to reintroduce conscription from January 2018. In May of this year, in a keynote speech in Washington DC, Hultqvist said: ’We are building a security network of defence cooperation.’ Aurora 2017 is part of this effort. Hultqvist sees military exercises as ’an important tool to send a message to potential adversaries’.
While Sweden views a surprise conventional military attack as ’unlikely‘, according to the defence ministry it is still a possibility. Aurora 2017 is intended to ’exercise Sweden’s defence capability in such scenario’. Elements of the exercise will involve coastal-defence operations, joint maritime warfare and land operations at up to brigade level. The multinational nature of Aurora 2017 will also test Swedish interoperability with other participating nations. (end of excerpt)
