Safran Wins First Contract for PASEO NS

(Source: Safran Electronics & Defense; issued Sept 12, 2017)

DSEI, London --- Safran Electronics & Defense has signed its first sales contract for the latest-generation PASEO NS (Naval System), which will outfit new frigates deployed by an Asian navy. Delivered at the end of 2018, these PASEO NS sights will offer day/night target designation and surveillance capabilities.



PASEO NS is part of Safran Electronics & Defense's new PASEO Marine line of naval products. It is used for both surveillance and fire control of naval guns of all calibers (especially 40, 57, 76 and 100 mm). Gyrostabilized, it also features a video camera, MWIR (Medium Wave Infrared) channel and laser rangefinder.



The PASEO NS can detect and automatically track all threats, conventional or asymmetrical, from near the ship out to the horizon. The company's line of naval products for surface ships also includes the Vigy Observer and Engage, EOMS NG and PASEO XLR.



The latest member of Safran Electronics & Defense's large range of sighting systems, PASEO NS incorporates feedback from the version already deployed by land forces. It was specifically adapted to meet the specific conditions and challenges facing surface ships. The company has recorded 2,500 orders for PASEO systems, which are being produced at a rate of 40/month at its plant in Dijon, France.



Safran Electronics & Defense has over 40 years of experience in designing and building advanced sighting systems. More than 600 shipborne sights are now in service worldwide.





Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016



Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications. The company's products are deployed worldwide on more than 500 ships, 7,000 armored vehicles and 10,000 aircraft.



-ends-

