Leonardo Teams with Discovery Air Defence and Inzpire to Deliver a Solution for Air Support to Defence Operational Training Programme for the British Armed Forces

(Source: Leonardo; issued Sept 12, 2017)

LONDON --- Leonardo has teamed with Discovery Air Defence Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery Air Inc., and Inzpire Ltd. to develop and deliver a customer centered, low-risk, live air training solution for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme.



The companies will combine their capabilities, expertise and experience in live air aggressor training, air warfare training, Electronic Warfare and airborne systems integration to deliver a highly capable and scalable solution to support ASDOT’s live fly tactical training needs through the mid-2030s.



DA Defence and Inzpire first announced a relationship in February 2017 to combine their unique capabilities to support ASDOT. Leonardo now joins the team with years of experience and expertise in designing and delivering long term, complex programmes for the UK MOD, including in world-class airborne systems, radars and electronics. The team intends to deliver the most operationally and technically relevant fleet and technical solutions to support ASDOT training requirements.



Leonardo: A Top-10 Global Aerospace, Defence and Security Company



Leonardo is at the forefront of UK innovation in airborne systems and services and therefore an ideal partner for ASDOT. As well as delivering advanced technologies such as radars, sensors and electronic warfare systems to the British Armed Forces, the company partners with the UK Ministry of Defence to deliver contracts that often span multiple platforms, systems and services. An example is the UK’s Mode 5 IFF upgrade programme which Leonardo is delivering in Partnership with Hensoldt.



With extensive experience in working with the RAF on their Typhoon and Tornado aircraft and on the UK Forces’ fleet of helicopters, providing advanced technology, training, services and support, Leonardo is well placed to understand the end user requirements for ASDOT and offer the best mix of simulation, networked and integrated training capabilities to train British combat jet pilots in the most effective and efficient way possible.



Inzpire: Trusted Experts in Team and Collective Training for the British Military



Inzpire is trusted by the RAF Air Warfare Centre, RAF Typhoon Force, and Air Battlespace Training Centre at RAF Waddington to design and deliver large-scale live and synthetic operational training. The company has one-of-a-kind experience in LVC (live, virtual, constructive) training research, development, and delivery in the UK. Inzpire’s pilots conduct live combat training with British Army Apache and Wildcat helicopter pilots on a daily basis. For ASDOT, as with their existing training delivery, Inzpire will act as “Red One” by producing, leading and executing the Aggressor plan.



DA Defence: Delivering Safe and Representative Aggressors for 5th Generation Training



DA Defence is the most experienced provider of turnkey tactical airborne training in the world. With eight Main Operating Bases across three continents, DA Defence operates the world’s largest privately-owned fleet of aggressor and combat support aircraft. With more than 66,000 accident-free flight hours, DA Defence is the exclusive fast-jet airborne training service provider to the Canadian, German, and Australian armed forces. DA Defence’s unique mix of modern fighter and special mission aircraft equipped with representative 4th generation threat capabilities will deliver the mission profiles, flexibility, and availability demanded by ASDOT.



