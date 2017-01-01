Lockheed Martin Unveils a New Lightweight Canister Launched Unmanned Aircraft System at the DSEI Exhibition

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept. 12, 2017)

Outrider is Lockheed Martin’s new, lightweight canister launched UAS that’s been unveiled at DSEI in London (LM photo)

LONDON --- Lockheed Martin unveiled a new small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that has been designed and developed in the UK at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI).



OUTRIDER is a lightweight, canister launched UAS that has been designed by engineers at Lockheed Martin UK's Havant facility in partnership with Wirth Research, an engineering company with specialisation in aerodynamics and composite materials. At only four inches wide and weighing only 1.7 kilograms, it is designed to be used in environments where conventional, larger unmanned air systems are not practical. Despite its size, OUTRIDER can travel up to 50 knots and boasts the best payload capacity and endurance when compared with similar UAS's.



Launched at the press of a button, OUTRIDER can be operated remotely or has the ability to be autonomous. It features a high-definition TV and infrared camera to give the operator enhanced situational awareness. The versatility of OUTRIDER means it has potential military, civil or commercial use and Lockheed Martin UK plans to offer it to market both in the UK and to interested export customers too.



"We are proud to offer OUTRIDER which has been designed and built in the UK for the international market. It provides secure leading edge situational awareness capabilities in its class for ground, surface, air or Sub-surface operational environments and can be launched at the press of a button," said Paul Livingston, vice president and group managing director, Lockheed Martin UK - Integrated Systems.



Designed with export possibilities the OUTRIDER can be supplied in an entirely International Traffic in Arms Regulations or ITAR free configuration to address the wide commercial and military market needs.



"We're excited and very proud of our collaboration with Lockheed Martin UK on the OUTRIDER project," said Nick Wirth, CEO and Wirth Research founder. "Performance enhancement and innovation are fundamental to our motor sport heritage at Wirth Research. Transferring this approach from racing, combined with our rapid concept development and aero expertise, has been key to successfully meeting the technical challenges set by the Lockheed Martin team. OUTRIDER is the leading-edge result."



Lockheed Martin has five decades of experience in unmanned and robotic systems for air, land and sea. From the depths of the ocean to the rarified air of the stratosphere, Lockheed Martin's unmanned systems help our military, civil and commercial customers accomplish their most difficult challenges.





Lockheed Martin UK, headquartered in London, is the UK-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. www.lockheedmartin.co.uk



Wirth Research is a UK engineering and design technology business led by founder Nick Wirth. Originally focused on championship winning international race car engineering, Wirth Research has developed to apply its motor sport mindset to innovations across multiple industry sectors including aerospace, architecture, automotive, commercial vehicle, motor sport and retail refrigeration.



-ends-

