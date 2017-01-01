General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Poway, California, is being awarded a sole-source $30,349,667 cost-plus fixed fee contract, for a 12-month period of performance, to continue to demonstrate passive Missile Defense Agency's configured Reapers (MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle) in two Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) tests and five continental U.S. tests.
The work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Huntsville, Alabama; and Tucson, Arizona. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $7,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.
The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (HQ0277-17-C-0001).
