Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 12, 2017)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Poway, California, is being awarded a sole-source $30,349,667 cost-plus fixed fee contract, for a 12-month period of performance, to continue to demonstrate passive Missile Defense Agency's configured Reapers (MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle) in two Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) tests and five continental U.S. tests.



The work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Huntsville, Alabama; and Tucson, Arizona. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $7,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (HQ0277-17-C-0001).



-ends-

