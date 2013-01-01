Northrop Grumman Awarded $57.7 Million for Full-Rate JCREW Production

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Sept 12, 2017)

SAN DIEGO --- The U.S. Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a $57.7 million contract for full-rate production of the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Build One Systems.



The contract, awarded by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), includes options which if exercised would bring the total value to $505 million. Northrop Grumman will produce the systems in San Diego and complete the work by August 2022.



JCREW systems are software-programmable jammers that provide protection from device-triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Northrop Grumman developed dismounted, mounted and fixed-site variants to protect warfighters on foot, vehicles and permanent structures.



The Increment One Build One system uses an open architecture integrated design to maximize commonality across the variants, reducing life-cycle costs and providing increased protection against worldwide threats. JCREW systems are also in use today providing protection from unmanned airborne systems (UAS) in support of the growing counter-UAS mission. This demonstrated multi-mission capability highlights the programmability and versatility of these advanced electronic warfare systems.



“JCREW is a crucial capability that’s urgently needed in the field to protect our warfighters. The system developed by Northrop Grumman is exceedingly effective at defeating the innumerable immediate IED threats and designed for rapid updating to defeat new threats,” said Jeannie Hilger, vice president, communications business, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “The open architecture design allows us to get this critical capability to the warfighter most quickly and to ensure, once deployed, it remains the most potent protection.”



Northrop Grumman received a NAVSEA contract in 2013 to complete its JCREW development and, in 2015, a contract for low-rate initial production.





