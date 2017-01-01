Norwegian Defence Material Agency Sign Framework Contract for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 12, 2017)

The framework contract signed with Saab enables the Norwegian Defence Material Agency to place orders for live and training ammunition rounds during the period 2017-2022. (Saab photo)

Defence and security company Saab has signed a framework contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) for deliveries of ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system. In connection with the award of the contract, the NDMA has issued an initial order for ammunition with a total value of SEK 68 million. Deliveries will take place during the period 2017-2018.



The framework contract signed between Saab and the Norwegian Defence Material Agency enables the customer to place orders for live and training ammunition rounds during the period 2017-2022. The ammunition will be delivered to the Norwegian Armed Forces who currently operate the Carl-Gustaf in both M2 and M3 versions.



“For us this contract is a great sign of the trust that the Norwegian Armed Forces have for us and our products. We pride ourselves on producing ammunition to the highest possible standards as we know that when our customers use our products, they trust in their reliability and effectiveness to do the job”, says Torbjörn Saxmo, head of business unit Ground Combat within Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world, including the Nordic and Baltic region. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to take on multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and defeating enemies in buildings. The Carl-Gustaf system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



