Lockheed Martin and Elbit Systems to Partner on the Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme for the Royal Navy

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 13, 2017)

LONDON --- Lockheed Martin UK and Elbit Systems UK have signed a strategic teaming agreement to partner on the Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme (MEWP) for the Royal Navy.



The MEWP is a significant procurement to upgrade the Royal Navy's Electronic Warfare capabilities. Delivered in increments, the upgraded system will be fielded on the Royal Navy's frigates, destroyers and amphibious assault ships, with the programme expanding to the wider fleet including submarines in due course.



Lockheed Martin has a proven track record of developing and integrating complex maritime systems into the United States Navy, the Royal Navy and a wide variety of international naval vessels. Elbit Systems UK has over three decades of experience in the design of development of high performance naval systems.



The partnership between the two companies, which was announced at DSEI in London, will bring together valuable experience and unique capabilities to develop an outstanding solution for this crucial UK programme.



"By working together, both companies can use their extensive experience in maritime technology and systems integration to provide a highly capable, proven and value for money solution to address the immediate and evolving need for an upgraded Maritime Electronic Warfare capability for the UK's Royal Navy," said Paul Livingston, vice president of Lockheed Martin UK Integrated Systems.



Martin Fausset of Elbit Systems UK Ltd said, "We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin to offer an innovative and comprehensive proposal to meet the Royal Navy's future requirements, using our complementary skills and experience we believe we are a strong team able to propose a highly attractive solution to meet the programme needs."





Lockheed Martin UK, headquartered in London, is the UK-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defence, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates across aerospace, land and naval systems, including training and simulation.



-ends-

