Irkut Corporation Starts the Second Stage of MC-21 Flight Tests

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued Sept 13, 2017)

On September 13, the second stage of MC-21-300 in-plant development tests program has begun. The modified airplane systems worked without complaint during the flight. The flight lasted about 2 hours.



In the course of preparations for the second stage of MC-21-300 tests strain gauges have been mounted on the aircraft. They allow to accurately measure loads on the structure. Also by the results of the first flight test stage the software has been corrected



The main goal of this stage of testing is to extend the range of flights by mass, centering, speed and altitude.



