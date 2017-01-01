Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $8,769,892 for modification P00048 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0114) for recurring logistics services of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Support to be provided includes delivery of material (26,171 items) for depot stand-up and activation.



The material delivered supports the Electro-Optical Targeting System for the F-35.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in in September 2019.



Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $8,769,892 will be obligated at time of award, $7,178,619 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,958,754; 45 percent); Marine Corps ($2,120,399; 24 percent); Navy ($1,099,466; 13 percent); non-DoD participants ($1,186,827; 14 percent); and FMS customers ($404,446; 4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



