Testing Launch of the Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Took Place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 12, 2017)

The state testing Plesetsk cosmodrome carried out a testing launch of RS-24 Yars solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile of silo basing equipped with a multiple warhead.



The main goal of the launch is to confirm reliability of similar type missile. Experimental combat blocks reached the designated area at the Kura range in the Kamchatka Peninsula. The goals assigned have been achieved, the tasks have been completed in full.



The RS-24 ICBM was developed by the Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering. This missile was created using scientific and technological solutions implemented in the Topol-M missile system, what significantly shortened the time and costs for its creation.



This type of missile system equips the Kozelsk (Kaluga Region) and Tatishchevo (Saratov Region) missile formations.



-ends-

