Two More Advanced F-35s En Route to Israel from US (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted Sept 13, 2017)

Two additional F-35 stealth fighter jets lifted off from the US on Wednesday morning on their way to Israel, the sixth and seventh planes to be delivered out of the 50 Israel has purchased from the US to upgrade the capabilities of its air force.The planes, called “Adir” in Hebrew, are expected to land in Israel on Thursday, a week and a half later than originally scheduled.Late last month, the IDF announced the planes’ arrival would be delayed after a technical issue was found in another version of the aircraft.According to military officials, the F-35 is expected to be cleared for full operational use by the end of this year. (end of excerpt)-ends-