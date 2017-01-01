Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2017)

Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $599,999,999 cost-plus-award-fee contract modification (P00011) to previously awarded contract for new preliminary design activity requirements on the Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization (PAR) Program.



This contract modification supplements work already taking place under the PAR contract, including risk reduction activities and the acquisition of two commercial Boeing 747-8 aircraft.



The modification will allow Boeing to complete preliminary design work for the modification of two 747-8 aircraft to replace the two aging VC-25A, Boeing 747-200, presidential support aircraft.



The resulting modification to the aircraft, to be negotiated in a future contract modification, will include incorporating a mission communications system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility, an executive interior, a self-defense system, and autonomous ground operations capabilities.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2018. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $102,189,578 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-16-C-6599). Awarded Sept. 12, 2017



(ends)



AF Awards Contract to Begin Designing Next Air Force One Aircraft

(Source: US Air Force; issued Sept13, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The Air Force awarded a contract modification for just under $600 million to Boeing Sept. 12, 2017, for preliminary design efforts for the next presidential aircraft.



The contract modification includes the design to incorporate a mission communication system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility, an executive interior, a self-defense system and autonomous ground operations capabilities into two commercial Boeing 747-8s.



These aircraft will replace the two aging VC-25A (747-200) presidential support aircraft.



“Following the award of the contract to purchase two commercial 747-8 aircraft, this contract award is the next major step forward toward ensuring an overall affordable program,” said Maj. Gen. Duke Richardson, Presidential Airlift Recapitalization program executive officer.



Under this contract action, Boeing and their suppliers will complete the initial design of the future Air Force One. The Air Force is committed to working with Boeing to ensure the PAR program meets presidential airlift mission requirements, as well as the president's affordability expectations.



The Air Force is also working with Boeing on a follow-on contract modification, referred to as the Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract modification, which will continue the program through detailed design, aircraft modification, test and delivery of two presidential mission-ready aircraft. The EMD contract modification is planned to be awarded in the Summer of 2018.



These aircraft will provide the president of the United States with safe, reliable and affordable air transportation equipped with all mission capabilities necessary to continuously execute the constitutional responsibilities of commander-in-chief, head of state, and chief executive.



-ends-

