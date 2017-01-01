Boeing MH-139 Helicopter Could Save Air Force More Than $1 Billion

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Sept 13, 2017)

Boeing has submitted a proposal to provide up to 84 MH-139 helicopters, derived from the Agusta-Westland AW139, to replace the US Air Force’s fleet of UH-1N Huey utility helicopters. Boeing claims it could save over $1 billion in life-cycle costs. (Boeing photo)

PHILADELPHIA --- The Boeing proposal for its MH-139 helicopter to replace the U.S. Air Force’s aging Huey fleet could save more than $1 billion in acquisition costs and lifecycle expenses.



The company today submitted its bid for the Air Force to buy up to 84 MH-139s to protect the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles and meet certain domestic military transport needs. A contract award is expected next year. The UH-1N Huey fleet entered service in the 1970s.



The MH-139 is based on the AW139 that’s in service with more than 250 government, military, and commercial operators around the world. Leonardo Helicopters builds the market-leading aircraft in Philadelphia.



Boeing military rotorcraft expertise, combined with the non-developmental, multi-mission helicopter, will provide exceptional value and capability to the Air Force and taxpayers.



-ends-

