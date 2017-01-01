Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 13, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $676,575,190 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0003).This modification provides for the full-rate production and delivery of six Lot 41 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F aircraft.Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (46 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (30 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); Mesa, Arizona (2 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); and Santa Clarita, California (1 percent), and various locations within the U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019.Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $676,575,190 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.-ends-