The F-35 Lightning Integrated Test Force

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 12, 2017)

A Lockheed Martin F-35B STOVL fighter tests take-offs from a ski-jump identical to those fitted to the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers. (UK MoD photo)

Royal Navy Commander Nathan Gray is a member of the Integrated Test Force alongside other F‑35B Lightning developmental test pilots from the RAF, USN, USMC and industry located in Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, USA.



With over 10 years of Harrier experience, Cdr Gray has conducted numerous operations from both land and sea, but only recently experienced how the F-35B performs a Ski-Jump take-off:



“With both the Sea Harrier FA2 and to a lesser extent the Harrier GR7/9/AV8B, the pilot was very much in-the-loop and had to execute near-perfect timing and control to safely execute a Ski-Jump launch. With the F-35B, the whole experience is much more controlled and predictable with the majority of the launch autonomous, allowing the pilot to focus on the mission ahead rather than being distracted by the launch.”



Each F-35 Developmental Test aircraft is able to capture a significant amount of detailed engineering information about each flight test, being equipped with flight science technologies including specially-designed landing gear to capture all necessary test data. Testing occurs daily with particular focus on aircraft configuration, weight and wind flight envelope (which is the combination of speed, altitude and angle of attack when a flying object is aerodynamically stable).



“Being given the responsibility of operating this 5th generation aircraft onboard the only aircraft carrier purpose-built for the F-35 for the first time in history, will be huge privilege and not one taken lightly here at the Integrated Test Force. We are all working incredibly hard to ensure the flight trials on HMS Queen Elizabeth are a success and deliver a truly strategic capability to the UK Government”.



F-35B Ski-Jump testing began in 2015 with clean-wing testing (no external stores) and are scheduled to conclude this autumn (with full external stores), in preparation for the first F-35B Lightning flight trials onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2018.”



Group Capt Willy Hackett, Joint Strike Fighter Programme Office added:



“As the only Level 1 partner in the F-35 programme alongside the United States, we have been able to place specialists deep within US industry and flight test community. This has enabled the UK, alongside our US colleagues, to take a leading role in the planning and execution of flight trials. This will enable us to unlock the seagoing ability of this air system onboard HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and ensure we deliver optimum capability for the UK and our allies”.



More on the Integrated Test Force:



The ITF is a team of almost 700 Military, Government and Contract workers conducting Developmental Test (DT) flying on all 3 variants of the F-35. The ITF is split across two sites, NAS Patuxent River for flight science testing and Edwards AFB for Mission System testing.



The UK has a specialist team from the MOD Air Warfare Centre within the ITF. This team has been an integral part of DT since the very start. As the only level 1 partner we have been privileged to have a team of approximately 20 people, including test pilots, flight test engineers, mission system specialists, weapons system specialists, engineering officers and maintainers; all fully embedded into the organisation and the overall program.



The UK is on track to deliver a Carrier Strike capability from 2020.



