Katherine Blakeley continues her analysis of the FY 2018 Defense Budget with this sixth in a series of related briefs.
Although increased capacity and lethality are the second priority of the Pentagon's 2018 budget request, behind restoring the readiness of the current force, funding for procurement increases far less than for RDT&E and operation and maintenance accounts (O&M) in real terms.
In the President's Budget FY 2018 request, the Trump administration asked for a total of $125.2 billion in procurement funds, deferring a larger procurement buildup until FY 2019.
This brief examines the FY 2018 procurement request by service, highlighting major programs and changes from past years, and lays out Congressional action to date.
