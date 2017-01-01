It's All Amphibious Between Friends

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Sept 15, 2017)

A Royal Australian Navy MRH-90 helicopter from HMAS Adelaide (rear) departs the flight deck of Republic of Singapore Ship Resolution during joint training off the coast of North Queensland. Singapore is expected to soon order the NH90. (RAN photo)

HMAS Adelaide has completed amphibious landing craft and aviation training with the Republic of Singapore’s amphibious ship, RSS Resolution while deployed off the east coast of Australia.



As a part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour deployment, Adelaide and the Endurance class Resolution, tested their capabilities in an exercise that evaluated the ability of the two nations to operate together should they be tasked to respond to a regional natural or humanitarian disaster.



Over several hours, the ships operated Australian MRH-90 Taipan helicopters and Singaporean landing craft.



Training included cross-deck helicopter operations to Resolution as well as amphibious activities designed to test the ability of the landing craft to operate in Adelaide’s well dock. All trials proved successful, highlighting the strong defence relationship and interoperability shared between Australia and Singapore.



Commanding Officer Adelaide, Captain Jonathan Earley, said close cooperation with regional partners was the cornerstone of any Australian response to a natural disaster.



"Activities such as these with our Singaporean friends, not only deepens mutual understanding of our respective capabilities in supporting humanitarian events but also reinforces to the region Australia is ready to help should a disaster occur,” Captain Earley said.



Training with the Singaporean ship represented the second international engagement of the deployment. It followed aviation training with the United States Navy.



Resolution is in Australian waters as part of the Singaporean unilateral training exercise, Exercise WALLABY.



Adelaide is leading a task group of Australian warships including HMA Ships Darwin, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Parramatta, and Sirius.



The deployment is focused on demonstrating Australia’s regional response capability as well as further supporting security and stability in the near region through bilateral and multilateral engagement, training and capacity building.



