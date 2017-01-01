Rockwell Collins Demonstrates New Directional Communication Link with Longer Range and Anti-Jamming Capability

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Sept 14, 2017)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Rockwell Collins recently performed a series of demonstrations for prime U.S. Department of Defense contractors and government research laboratories to showcase a new, compact directional communication link that can block out jamming and send signals 10 times farther than omnidirectional systems.



Rockwell Collins has significantly improved directional technology by reducing size and weight, lowering cost and making the product available to other contractors for use in their own products.



Two scenarios were demonstrated to show how the technology solves current challenges in communications.



In the first scenario, the operator attempted to receive full-motion video but an interfering signal turns on and the link is lost. The signal is then re-shaped by the receiver to block out the interferer and regain the link.



In the second scenario, two full-motion video links are received simultaneously from different directions. Receiving signals from multiple directions simultaneously improves spectrum utilization and aids in network discovery for directional communications. Each scenario was performed in a different frequency band highlighting the product’s adaptability.



“This is a major step in communication technology that can be applied to a variety of industries,” said John Borghese, vice president, Advanced Technology Center for Rockwell Collins. “With increased range, adaptability and jamming resistance, this new technology will enable capabilities in communications and radar previously only available on platforms with significantly higher cost and power available.”



The communication link will be ideal for use within military unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or smaller helicopters but could also be used within products for radar systems, satellite communications and commercial UAS.



Using technology developed under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Arrays at Commercial Timescales (ACT) program, the new directional communication link can point up to eight directions at the same time while simultaneously receiving a variety of signals. Users can block out the jamming and still receive the message by changing the filtering frequency as needed.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey.



-ends-

