Gulf Nation Selects Boomerang for Shooter Detection

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Sept 14, 2017)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. --- An undisclosed Gulf nation recently awarded a direct commercial sales contract to Raytheon BBN Technologies valued at more than $10 million for the delivery of approximately 2,000 Boomerang Warrior-X systems during the next 12 months.



Weighing just 12 ounces, Boomerang Warrior-X provides immediate hostile fire location awareness to individual soldiers and gives unit leaders shooter grid coordinates. These situational awareness enhancements improve coordinated team responses to hostile fire.



"This technology is a proven life saver on the battlefield," said Ed Campbell, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies. "Boomerang delivers the best performance of any available shooter detection system today at the lowest cost."



Incoming shot announcements are transmitted to a built-in speaker or an earpiece while a lightweight display provides range and azimuth of the shooter position. As the soldier moves, the system compensates for the soldier's motion and continually updates the threat's location on a wrist display.



Raytheon BBN Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Company.





