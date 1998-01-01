Navy Warfare Development Command Publishes Operational Logistics in a Contested Maritime Environment Concept

(Source: US Navy; issued Sept 14, 2017)

NORFOLK -- The Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) has published a new concept paper which addresses the transformation of the current shore-based logistics model into a distributed, agile, and maneuverable force, able to sustain combat operations at sea in highly contested environments.



The Chief of Naval Operations signed the Operational Logistics in a Contested Maritime Environment (OPLOG) concept paper, Sept. 10, 2017.



The OPLOG concept presents a warfighting approach to logistics support which incorporates the fundamentals of maneuver warfare, encourages development of new logistics capabilities, and envisions improved operational protection, increased mobile logistics capacity, and well defended logistics information to enable sustained logistics.



"Peacetime efficiency and cost savings have driven changes in the naval logistics force since the end of the Cold War, changes which could reduce combat effectiveness and survivability in the security environment we face today," said CDR Jason Canfield, NWDC Navy Concepts and CONOPS Director. "The OPLOG concept applies to maritime operating environments and potential adversaries around the globe."



The central idea of the concept is to transform, refine, and develop naval logistics capabilities across the seven core logistics functions for sustainability: deployment and distribution; supply; maintenance; logistics services; operational contract support; engineering; and health services. "Sustainability enables freedom of action, extended operational reach, and maximum endurance for supported forces," CDR Canfield said.



The OPLOG concept frames future concepts and associated concepts of operations (CONOPS), and will inform the development of doctrine, leading to new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP).



NWDC was established by the CNO in 1998 to support Navy innovation through warfighting concept development, and operational experimentation. In June 2008, the CNO designated NWDC as the Navy lead to manage and execute the Concept Generation and Concept Development Program.





(This document has not been made public—Ed.)



-ends-

