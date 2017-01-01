Seagull, Elbit Systems’ USV Performed Live Remotely Operated Anti-Submarine Warfare Mission

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Sept 14, 2017)

Elbit’s Seagull unmanned boat (bottom) deployed its dipping sonar (top) to detect and classify underwater objects during a mission performed in Haifa Bay, Israel, but for which the vessel was remotely-piloted from the DSEI show in London. (Elbit photo)

LONDON, UK --- Seagull, Elbit Systems’ multi mission Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, demonstrated live, a remotely operated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission. Via Satellite Communication (SATCOM), the Seagull platform, sailing in the Haifa Bay, Israel, performed the operational ASW mission using control consoles situated some 3,515km away in Elbit Systems booth at DSEI Exhibition.



Operating its dipping sonar and Elbit Systems proprietary software, Seagull performed real-time detections and classification of objects, demonstrating capability to deter and dissuade hostile subsurface activity. The Seagull team included two operators, a USV operator and sonar operator.



Seagull is a 12-meter long USV that can be operated from a mother-ship or from shore stations. It provides multi-mission capabilities including ASW, Mine Hunting & Mine Sweeping (MCM), Electronic Warfare (EW), maritime security and underwater commercial missions, leveraging modular mission system installation and offering a high level of autonomy. It features inherent C4I capabilities for enhanced situation awareness and mission endurance of more than four days.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international defense electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing military platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



