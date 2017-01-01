Eastern MD Su-34 Crews Performed Group Flights at Night in Khabarovsk Krai

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 14, 2017)

Flight crews of the Su-34 multifunctional fighter-bombers of the Eastern MD air unit, located in the Khabarovsk Krai, have performed group tactical flight tasks at night.



In course of the group night training flights, the new aircraft have practised air navigation, take-off, landing on an airfield and taking a desired track to reach an assigned area in pairs.



In order to master piloting skills, the Su-34 flight crews have performed basic aerobatic stunts at an altitude up to 4 kilometers at night.



This year a few Su-34 fighter-bomber entered service with the Air Force Bomb Squadron. For the first time they became operational in the Eastern MD in 2016.



The Su-34 fighter is designed to hit ground and water targets of an enemy. Besides, it is capable to eliminate even small-sized moving targets. Regarding air targets, the aircraft can engage air targets at any time and in any weather conditions.



